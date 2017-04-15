LAHORE - Students of Ameeruddin Medical College started green week campaign by planting 350 saplings in the premises of the institution on Friday.

The slogan “Plant for the Planet” has been set for this plantation campaign aimed at raising awareness about glogal warming and benefits of green cover in the country.

Salman Ghani, the Chairman Board of Management Postgraduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Principal Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, faculty members and students attended the inaugural ceremony of green week. Ghani said that extensive plantation was appropriate response to global warming. “Earth temperature is increasing and snow fields are squeezing on the earth rapidly while water level of shores is increasing day by day,” he added.

He also stressed the need of taking measures like tree plantation to cope with challenges of global warming.

Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab appreciated students for observing green week, saying it was a healthy and useful activity and a step in the right direction.