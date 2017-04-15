LAHORE - Christians in Punjab capital city celebrated “Good Friday” along with rest of the world.

Special security arrangements were made on the occasion to ensure maximum security for the attendees at churches. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed also visited churches on Hall Road to ensure the security measures.

While visiting the Lahore Cathedral, the DCO told the media all necessary security measures have been taken to foil any untoward incident. The city government has been providing maximum security arrangements so Christians can peacefully perform their religious ceremonies.

Churches in Lahore have been decorated decorative lights. Main service was held in Cathedral Chruch of Lahore on Mall Road. Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Irfan Jamil performed the lead sermon for Good Friday and Dean of Lahore Cathedral Church of the Resurrection Rev Shahid Miraj conducted special prayers.

Shahid Miraj said on Good Friday and Easter, special prayers will be performed and also special prayers will be performed for the prosperity of the country.

Yonus Masih who went for the Good Friday Services at Sacred Heart Cathedral said Christians celebrate the Good Friday so they could commemorate the sacrifice of the Prophet Jesus. “The day also reminds us to do something for our country,” he said.

Sumaira Gill, a worshipper who went for the Good Friday Services at Lahore Cathedral, said that the message of “Good Friday” is love not hatred. The tradition of wearing black cloak by men is abounded these days but the spirit of Good Friday has always been present to commutate the death of Jesus,” she added.

The Christians observe fasting on Good Friday at the end of the Lent season (grief season) and break fast at 3pm on Good Friday. After Good Friday, Easter is considered to be biggest religious festival after Christmas to celebrate to remember the return of Jesus Christ from death, according to Christian faith.