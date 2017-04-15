LAHORE - Punjab government and Asian Development Bank are preparing a $250 million project for improving urban infrastructure and services in selected cities. The phase-I of the project will cover Sahiwal and Sialkot, improving potable water supply, sewage system, sanitation facilities, parks, streets and bus terminals. The phase II of the project will cover three more intermediate cities: Bhawalpur, Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan in next year. "The project will improve living standard of people in Sahiwal and Sialkot.

We hope ADB will execute the project by July this year," said Dr Nasir Javed, CEO of the Urban Unit.