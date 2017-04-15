LAHORE - Minhaj University English Department organised a seminar on ‘psychological problems encountered by university students and ways to encounter them’ at the university premises on Friday.

Renowned clinical psychologist Saba Shabbir Sheikh was the guest speaker. Faculty from different English medium schools along with a great number of MA English students of Minhaj University attended the seminar.

The speaker highlighted different types of mental problems, their symptoms, causes and ways to treat them.

She primarily focused on the role of university, faculty and classmates in helping such students.

In the end, the presenter listened to the students’ problems. She provided individual counselling to the students, who were reluctant to share their problems in front of the audience. Overall, the session proved to be very fruitful for the faculty as well as for the students and they thanked the guest speaker for her arrival.