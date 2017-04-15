LAHORE - A woman was crushed to death under a train near Imamia Colony in Shahdara on Friday evening, rescue workers said. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue.

An eyewitness told the police that the woman was trying to cross the railway line when a Lahore-bound train ran over her. She died instantly.

Separately, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed when a rashly driven car smashed into his two-wheeler in the Civil Lines police precincts. Police identified the victim as Rao Aslam. The body was later handed over to the family. The driver along with the car fled instantly. The police yesterday filed a criminal case against the unidentified driver and were investigating the accident with no arrest made yet.