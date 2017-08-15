LAHORE -Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the Lahore High Court will take up contempt petition today against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif over his alleged speeches against Supreme Court judges during his rally from Islamabad to Lahore.

Amina Malik of Civil Society Network filed the petition through her counsel Azhar Siddique advocate and submitted that Nawaz Sharif, during his rally from Islamabad to Lahore, made anti-judiciary speeches over Panama Papers verdict against him and his family members.

She alleged that the ex-PM tried to defame superior judicary and scandalise the institution. He (Nawaz) also tried to prejudice the matters pending before the National Accountability Bureau’s authorities whose proceedings were to be supervised by a Supreme Court judge, she added.

The petitioner further said that Nawaz Sharif had committed contempt of court, and sedation against the judiciary as well as the state. She requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against him and others. Also today, LHC Justice Shahid Waheed would hold preliminary hearing of the petition against three members of the provincial assembly.

Zubair Khan Niazi had moved the petition through his counsel Sheraz Zaka advocate and submitted that these MPAs Kh Imran Nazir, Waheed Gul and Majid Zahoor were directors of Lahore Waste Management Company owned by Punjab government and were getting allowances, salaries. On the other hand, the petitoner added, they were enjoying status of members of the provincial assembly.

Niazi argued these MPAs stood disqualified under Article 63 of the Constitution because members of provincial assembly could not work as directors of any government owned company.

He requested the court to declare these three MPAs disqualified to be elected as assembly members.

OUR STAFF REPORTER