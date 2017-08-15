LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Monday warned that any attempt to get the articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution repealed by the Parliament will be foiled with full force with the backing of people.

They also said that the ousted prime minister, Nawaz Sharif was talking about a revolution which was actually meant to save his family’s corruption. “It is a "Corruption Bachao Inqilab" by the PML-N leader but we will not allow him to succeed in his designs at any cost,” they said while addressing a public rally at Shahdara.

Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Waleed Iqbal advocate, Mian Hammad Azhar, and Waseem Chaudhry addressed the rally.

Ch Sarwar said that instead of bringing about a revolution, Nawaz Sharif and his family should prepare to face references in the National Accountability Bureau. The PML-N leadership will have to be held accountable in accountability court for their corruption and bad governance, he added.

The former governor also opposed PML-N’s plans to get the articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution repealed by the Parliament. “Anybody who tries to eliminate articles 62 and 63 will be considered as national criminal. We will set example out of them by mobilizing public opinion against them,” he warned. He alleged that corruption was the manifesto of the PML-N “but PTI will act like China Wall to protect these articles”. He said that only his party had the capability and wisdom to make Pakistan as dreamt by Jinnah and Iqbal.

Sarwar said that Imran Khan was the manifestation of national desires and no one could stop him from becoming the next prime minister. He explained people were supporting Khan because he was fighting for the rights of people and eradication of corruption. Speaking on the occasion, Mehmoodur Rasheed said that initiation of the process of accountability of the Sharif family was not less than a revolution. He predicted that coming days will prove disastrous for their corruption empire.

Ijaz Chaudary stated that entire Sharif family including Shehbaz Sharif was not truthful and honest under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

OUR STAFF REPORTER