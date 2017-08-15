LAHORE - The Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested a passenger at Lahore airport and recovered ammunition from his possession on Monday.

An official at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) said that the accused, Inam Ullah, an engineer by profession, was travelling for Istanbul.

During search process, 50 bullets of 9MM rifle were recovered from his baggage.

The accused is resident of Lahore and had come back from Istanbul few days ago.

He was handed over to local police for further action where an FIR has been registered against him under section 13/20/65 of PPC.

Inam, during preliminary investigation, told the police that he had carried the bullets unintentionally since he had come back from hunting and could not take out the same from his bag. He will be produced in court today.

OUR STAFF REPORTER