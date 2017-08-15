LAHORE - Two boys were killed when they were doing wheelies in Baghbanpura, rescuers said on Monday.

The victims were identified as sixteen-year-old Sohail and fifteen-year-old Kaka. Both sustained multiple head injuries and died at the scene, police said.

A group of about 10 motorcyclists took out a rally as part Independence Day celebrations, an eyewitness told police. “Two of them were doing wheelies when they hit a truck. The duo died at the scene.”

Police and rescuers reached the scene and took the bodies to hospital. The bodies were later handed over to families after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Hundreds of young motorcyclists hit the city roads to celebrate the Independence Day despite a police crackdown on youngsters doing stunts on the eve of Independence Day. A large number of motorcyclists defied the ban and continued wheelies and stunts on Canal Road, Jail Road, Lower Mall, and Ferozpur Road.

FIREWORKS LEAVE 10 WITH BURNS

At least 10 people sustained burn injuries when fireworks exploded near a crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan late on Sunday night. The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital. Rescue workers said that condition of the injured was out of danger. Authorities were investigating the incident. Separately, three young men were wounded critically when a car overturned on Multan Road in Manga Mandi. Police said the accident took place because of speed. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital in a critical condition.





ASHRAF JAVED