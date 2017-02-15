LAHORE - The Lahore Transport Company imposed fine on 3813 public service vehicles during two weeks of February for not having fitness certificates, its spokesperson said yesterday.

Another 246 public transport vehicles had been impounded in various police stations located at Wahdat Road, Factory Area, Chowki Raja Market, Shafiqabad, Gari Shahu, Muslim Town, Gulberg on other violations. Company stated that fine imposed on 95 vehicles whereas 973 tickets issued to transport owners without route permits.

LTC CEO Khawaja Haider Latif said that main purpose of the LTC was to impart affordable and safe transport facilities on various urban routes of city. He said it was responsibility of private transport operators to be responsible and ensure that they were observing the existing public transport laws.