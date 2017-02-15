LAHORE - Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, condemning the brutal bomb attack on The Mall, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the police officers and other innocent people who lost their lives in this cowardly act of terrorism.

“Church mourns the victims of Monday’s suicide blast on The Mall,” the bishop observed in a condolence meeting held at St Anthony’s High School yesterday. In the meeting, also attended by the principal Shahid Ambrose Moghul, the participants held prayers for the blast victims.

“I would like to offer my sympathies to the unfortunate victims of this ruthless terrorist attack, and assure them that the Church will stand hand-in-hand with the affected families in this darkest hour,” he added.

The bishop asked the government to take a strict stand to eliminate terrorism, as loss of precious innocent lives is intolerable. He termed the terrorist attack as an ugly attempt to destabilise country aimed at creating an impression of unsafe place in the eyes of international community.

“We denounce every act of terrorism and violence in the country, while we urge the authorities to provide complete medical support to the victims.

The law-enforcement authorities must ensure stronger vigilance, as the blasts have jolted the whole the country,” Shahid Ambrose Moghul said in a statement.

OPC EXPRESSES GRIEF

LAHORE - Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Shaheen Khalid Butt, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti, Director General Javed Iqbal Bukhari and other staff members have expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of DIG Traffic Cap (r) Ahmed Mubeen, who had served in OPC as Additional Director General (police matters).

In their condolence messages, they prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family.

They said that the late officer, during his posting in OPC, worked very hard to help solve the problems of expatriates.

Earlier, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti and the OPC staff attended the funeral prayer of martyrs of Lahore blast at Elite Police Training Centre, Badian Road.

Moreover, Provincial Mangament Officers Association president Nasim Sadiq and other office bearers also condemned the deadly attack on protestors and the police officers.