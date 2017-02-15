ISLAMABAD: CJCSC Hayat called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully committed to eliminate terrorism from the country with the help of civilian security agencies. The nation is still determined to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. Homage was paid to the police officials who lost their lives in the attack.

During the meeting, they discussed introducing a development programme for armed forces, along with other strategic matters. The Jamaatul Ahrar faction of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack and released a picture of the bomber. Though the claim could not be verified independently, the man in the picture released by the group bears resemblance to the one seen by investigators in the CCTV footage.

Investigators from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Crime Scene Unit, Punjab Forensic Science Agency and other law enforcement agencies investigated the crime scene after collecting vital forensic evidence on Tuesday.

According to Ahmad Raza (emergency official), among the 15 people killed in the Lahore blast, six were police officers. The toll could have been higher, Raza said, but for two vehicles — a TV news van and a minivan belonging to the protesters — wHich absorbed much of the impact of the blast.