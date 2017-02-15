LAHORE - With addition of five lion cubs, total number of lion family rose to 28 at Lahore Safari Zoo. Lioness Reshma gave birth to two and lioness Kajol gave birth to three lion cubs. The lion cubs will be presented for public in coming days.

The zoo administration said the gender of the cubs could not be determined for 15 days. The wildlife experts will enter the cage after 15 days to determine gender of the new cub. The administration said it is required to take extra care of cubs and all such endangered species.