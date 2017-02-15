LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday directed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to ensure conducting of 2018’s CSS (Central Superior Services) examination in Urdu language, in the light of the SC judgment on Urdu – the national language.

Justice Atir Mahmood passed the order on a petition moved by Saifur Rehman, a lawyer, who had also applied for the current year’s CSS examination. The CSS examination is to be held at the end of this month.

During the proceedings, the counsel of the FPSC told the LHC that the commission had made arrangements for transfer from English to Urdu. He said a committee constituted by the commission in this regard would also give its recommendations within a due time while the same matter had also been taken up with Higher Education Commission.

At this, Justice Mahmood ordered the commission to ensure holding of next CSS examination in Urdu language. The judge dismissed the plea of the petitioner that the examination should be held in Urdu this year, holding that scarcity of time was the issue due to which the court was not issuing orders for implementation of SC’s order. The court directed the commission to ensure the exam in Urdu in 2018 in light of the judgment of the SC.

The lawyer-petitioner had contended that every year, the CSS examination was held in English but the advertisement said nothing about the language in which the examination would be held despite that the SC had ordered implementation of Urdu. He requested the court to order the commission to conduct the CSS examination in Urdu language as directed by the Supreme Court in 2015 judgment.