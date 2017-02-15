LAHORE - The fifth, three-day edition of the annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) will commence from February 24 at the Alhamra Art Council, The Mall.

Over 100 thinkers from home and abroad from Lebanon, Syria, Indonesia, South Africa, Germany, the US, the UK will feature thought-provoking panel discussions with some of the most insightful voices in the arts and literature, book launches and signings, poetry recitals, musical performances, and a major art show.

“This year’s edition will bring to prominence Lahore’s rich and storied cultural traditions, and its openness and curiosity for engagement with the wider world to provide audiences with a stimulating array of ideas and intellectual inquiry,” said Razi Ahmed, LLF founder and CEO.

Some of this year’s highlights include the launch of author Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West; discussion with author and social worker Tehmina Durrani; artist-educator Salima Hashmi and Dr Samina Iqbal’s Naya Daur, Shakir Ali and Lahore Art Circle; journalist Anita Anand and historian William Dalrymple’s Kohinoor, and a session to mark the launch of the V&A museum catalogue John Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts of the Punjab.

Scheduled speakers include the celebrated Indonesian fiction writer Eka Kurniawan, South African playwright and novelist Gillian Slovo, modern South Asian historian Dr. Pippa Virdee, Pakistani-English poet Adrian A. Husain, Punjabi scholar Dr. Ebad Nabeel Shad, Punjabi poet Khaqan Haider, and Lebanese writer Hanan al-Shaykh.

The full schedule for LLF 2017 will be made public a week prior to the event.

LLF 2017 is a free public event, and seating at all sessions is on a first-come, first-served basis. The festival will be held at the Alhamra Art Center, Mall Road, from Feb. 24-26.