LAHORE - The provincial minister for higher education Syed Raza Ali Gillani will attend the superior annual sports and cultural festival at Wapda Sports Complex, Ferozepur Road, Lahore today at 9:30am.

Later, higher education minister will be the chief guest at the oath taking ceremony of Lahore education reporters association (alliance) at the auditorium of Arfa Karim Software Technology Park, Lahore at 11-30am. Chairman, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin will be the guest of honor of the function.