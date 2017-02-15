LAHORE - The federal government yesterday assured the Lahore High Court that inquiry into news leak scandal would be concluded within ten days.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was hearing the petition moved by Ilyas Khan, a lawyer. During the proceedings, a law officer appeared in the court and said that an inquiry committee headed by Justice (r) Amer Raza Khan would conclude its proceedings on the said scandal within ten days period. At this, the CJ adjourned the hearing until March 15.

Advocate Babar Awan, the counsel of the petitioner-lawyer, argued that all members of the inquiry committee were belonged to Punjab province and had close relations with Sharif family.

He submitted that the government with mala fide intention formed the committee under the supervision of retired justice instead of a sitting one. He said the inquiry committee had no legal value. He prayed the court to order the government to form judicial commission on the matter with representation of all the provinces.