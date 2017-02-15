LAHORE - Withdrawing advertisements in newspapers, the Punjab University administration has extended the date for submission of applications for the post of Associate professors and professors, The Nation has learnt.

Sources have told The Nation that PU vice chancellor Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir wanted to recruit faculty and staff after completing the due process which had been violated in the past.

He has directed the Registrar office to collect lists of standing referees as directed by the LHC and then conduct the selection boards. Earlier, the administration was not updated by different departments and colleges about these lists.

As the Lahore High Court had banned the vice-chancellors on look-after charge including Dr Mujahid Kamran to take any policy decision but he floated some advertisements in the newspapers to appoint faculty members. Inner circles blame the former VC Dr Kamran of PU, the LCWU former VC Dr Uzma Quraishi took policy decisions and tried to recruit faculty to which they were not authorized.

The VCS of the four universities whom the LHC removed from seats were there just to deal with the day to day matters of the varsities.

Dr Kamran announced seats for different departments during his look-after charge. He announced two seats of professors for Geography and Pharmacy, five seats of Associate professors for Arabic, Urdu, Kashmiriyat, and Sports Science, sources said. Moreover, many seats of Assistant Professors and lecturers for other departments were also announced.

Source added that the former VC announced seats even for the departments where there was no vacant slot of professor like Geography department while he didn’t announce any seat in the departments where four seats of professors and Associate Professors each were lying vacant. Telling the reason they claim it was due to the VC’s wife working in the University Law College whom the Lahore High Court had reverted from the top position.

Dr Mujahid Kamran floated an advertisement appeared in newspapers calling applications for various posts on December 2016 .He was caretaker vice chancellor hence was not legally entitled to take a policy decision and to hold meeting of syndicate.

Real and absolute favoritism is revealed in the form of two posts in the department of geography where one post of professor and one associate professor has been announced while there is no post vacant as per calendar and budget.

In geography department, two professors and one associate professor are working while one vacant post of associate professor was announced in 2014 for which only final selection board is to be held.

A faculty member on condition of anonymity revealed that out of budget posts of Geography department were included by former deputy registrar Kamran Abid.

When contacted, PU Registrar Dr Naeem said that Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir had directed the registrar office to act on merit only. “We want all the things done following the rules only,” the registrar asserted.

He told The Nation that the university administration was looking into the issues of announcing the former VC when he was not eligible to take policy decisions. Not only vacant slots would be filled but much delayed selection boards would also be convened very soon, he added.