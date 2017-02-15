LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has condemned the Lahore suicide attack and said it has once again exposed the Punjab government’s security plans.

In a statement issued from PAT head office Model Town yesterday, he said that the incident was the outcome of government’s inaction against sleeping cells in Punjab and its failure to implement National Action Plan in letter and spirit. He said the government should be held accountable for not getting benefits from the Operation Zarb-i-Azb. He said the delay in extending the term of military courts had put a question mark over the intent of the government in the terror war, asking what alternative the government has other than the summary courts for speedy trial of terrorists. He said it had proved now the facilitators of terrorists were in power corridors, adding no action against sleeping cells in Punjab and not making public the Qazi Essa Report had lent credence to the fact.

Dr Qadri said that terrorist struck The Mall now but the fact was that they had hit all big markets, bazaar, mosques, parks and offices of security forces in the past. Banning protests on The Mall will serve no purpose, he said, adding solution to the problem lies in the change in the mindset of those calling the shots. He reiterated that the Qazi Essa Report was an eye opener not only for the general public bust also for the departments concerned.

Praying and expressing sympathies with the families of the victims of the blast, he said that terrorists would continue striking innocent people until their facilitators and sympathizers were not taken to task. He said the Model Town incident was a test case in this regard. He said if operations were carried out in Karachi and Quetta, why Lahore was an exception.

He also questioned the justification for not starting an operation in the Punjab. He said Punjab ministers warned the protesting druggists against potential terror attack but they had not taken them on board while passing the bill.