LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday ordered three sessions judges to seal three sugar mills owned by Sharif family if these were still functioning in violation of the Supreme Court’s order.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order with directions to local police to accompany the judges and ensure the implementation of the order regarding sealing the mills.

The Supreme Court had on Feb 9 barred the mills from operating and remanded the case to the LHC for execution of the order on petition moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, the counsel of Jahangir Khan Tareen, appeared in the court and argued that three sugar mills including Chaudhry Sugar Mills Ltd. Rahim Yar Khan, Ittefaq Sugar Mills Bahawalpur, and Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Muzaffargarh were still operating despite that the SC had ordered them to stop functioning. It was violation of the court’s orders, the counsel said.

At his plea, the bench directed D&SJs of Rahim yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan to seal the mills as per the SC orders which was to take effect from Feb 12. The bench also directed the DPOs and RPOs of the concerned areas to accompany the judges for execution of the SC orders. The bench observed that the proceedings of the case would be regularly from Feb 20.

The petitioner had alleged that the Sharif family wanted to establish new mills under the garb of shifting their old mills which was illegal and banned under the relevant policy.