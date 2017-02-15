LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the menace of terrorism will be uprooted from the country soon. Terrorists and their facilitators will face exemplary punishment, he added.

He was talking to injured police men during his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital yesterday where he inquired after the injured in the Monday suicide hit at The Mall. The chief minister visited various wards. He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

“Whole nation is fighting against the terrorists and this struggle will continue till the complete elimination of terrorists. Coward but callous enemy has carried out ruthless attack and the nation will take revenge,” the CM vowed. He said such coward attacks cannot shatter the resolve of the nation to uproot terrorism and sacrifices of martyrs will not go waste.

The chief minister praised doctors, surgeons, nurses and paramedical staff and said he is thankful to them for taking care of the injured persons.

Talking to Shehbaz Sharif, the injured police officials said they were ready to sacrifice for the peace in country. They assured the chief minister that they will not rest till the complete elimination of menace of terrorism.

Praising the determination and courage of the injured cops, Shehbaz Sharif said determination and courage of police officials are not weakened by such coward attack and this war will be fought till the elimination of the last terrorist. He sympathised with the injured police officials and said he is deeply moved by their determination.

ATTENDS FUNERAL

Shehbaz Sharif attended the funeral prayers of seven police officials martyred in the blast. Among them also included DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (r) Syed Ahmed Mobeen and SSP Operations Lahore Zahid Gondal. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Corps Commander Lahore Lt General Sadiq Ali, provincial ministers, advisers, parliamentarians, the chief secretary, the IGP, senior military and civilian officers and the people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Shehbaz Sharif and Corps Commander Lt Gen Sadiq Ali laid wreaths on the graves of the police martyrs and offered fateha. Expressing his condolence to the bereaved families, CM Shehbaz Sharif said the martyrs gave supreme sacrifices for the great cause and their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

He sympathised with the families of the martyrs. Funeral prayers for ASI Traffic Police Amin, Head Constable Asmatullah, constables Nadeem Kamyana, Aslam and Irfan Mehmud were also held.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a cylinder blast in Bahawalnagar.

He directed the administration to investigate the incident and submit a report. He directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured.