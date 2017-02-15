LAHORE: The deputy jail officer of Kot Lakhpat failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons issued to him by the additional district and sessions judge after taking strong notice of the officer’s conduct. The judge issued bailable arrest warrants and directed the Lahore CCPO to ensure appearance of the deputy superintendent on Feb 17 for not joining trial proceedings of Indian spy Sarabjit Singh’s murder in prison.

The suspects, Amir Tamba and Mudassar, had been indicted in the murder case. They were fellow prisoners of Singh and allegedly tortured him to death in May 2013.