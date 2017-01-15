LAHORE - Police yesterday claimed they have arrested 10 people involved in the business of pornography. Two women are among the detainees. Two of the detainees are women. According to police, ringleader Faisal Bhatti has been doing so for the past 10 years. The arrested women claimed that they were tricked by the suspects into this business. Police said the lawmen have launched a search to bring to book the culprits from other provinces.