LAHORE - In compliance of National Action Plan, the Federal Investigation Agency yesterday arrested a man and recovered local and foreign currency from him.

According to a spokesman, the agency received information that one accused, Ali Abbas, was engaged in illegal business of Hawala Hundi in Sialkot area. On which, a team headed by Mohsin Waheed conducted a raid on Hafiz Cloth House, Dhaly Wali Head Marala, Sialkot. The raiding team recovered Rs70,000, SR 5,850, and US$1,000.

The accused was arrested on the spot and a case was registered under section 23(1) FER Act 1947.

An FIA officer, seeking anonymity, said that they have received special instructions from the interior ministry to take action against the people involved in illegal business of Hawala Hundi. Under the National Action Plan (NAP), the officer added, the government was strictly monitoring the transaction of money within country and from abroad as well.

He was of the view that through illegal business of Hawala Hundi, some defunct organisations could be receiving funds from foreign countries.

HUMAN SMUGGLER HELD

FIA yesterday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in human smuggling.

An FIA spokesman said that a listed PO Piran Dittan alias Saddam, resident of Duddhian Wali Tehsil, district Sialkot, was arrested by a Gujranwala team.

Sub-inspector Mohsin Waheed, who arrested the accused, said the accused was involved in human smuggling since long.