LAHORE - The Punjab government would constitute zone-wise committees, comprising of representatives of line departments, to effectively deal with traffic issues on roads adjacent to major education institutions in mega cities including the provincial metropolis.

Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javaid would head the committee for the provincial metropolis which would include representatives of Traffic Police, TEPA, LDA, Lahore Transport Company, Lahore Parking Company and other institutions.

This was decided in a meeting held at children's library complex yesterday. The meeting was jointly chaired by provincial ministers Syed Raza Ali Gillani and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

The meeting was also attended by DIG Traffic Ahmed Mobeen, Higher Education Secretary Naseem Nawaz, LTC CEO Khwaja Haider Latif, Additional Secretary (School Education) Rana Hassan Akhtar and others. The meeting reviewed in detail different proposals to improve and manage the traffic situation around major educational institutions in Lahore other cities as well as to minimise the traffic clogging during peak hours.

Education minister Raza Ali Gillani directed that traffic sign-boards should be erected around educational institutions and people should be made aware about their responsibility on busy roads. “We need to educate our students and other people how to act as socially responsible citizens,” the minister said, adding that traffic management plan should be designed in such a way which could solve traffic issues of major cities in the province.

Rana Mashhood suggested that both short and long term solutions should be designed and implemented. He added that educational institutions should be taken on-board to facilitate their teachers, students and other people using these roads, especially during peak hours. Other participants presented different proposals for devising effective traffic management plan for educational institutions.