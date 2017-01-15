LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday announced start motorcycle ambulance service in nine divisional headquarters of the province.

As many as 1,000 motorcycles will be commissioned to the headquarters to provide immediate medicare to the people.

Former Member of Parliament of Scotland Hanzala Malikm, during a meeting with the chief minister, presented a gift of ten motorbike ambulances. The CM received keys of the bike-ambulances with thanks to the Scottish government.

Shehbaz Sharif also witnessed the first aid and rescues operation conducted by trained staff of Rescue 1122 to an injured person through motorbike ambulance and commended the expertise of the staff.

He also directed the officials concerned to make available mobile workshops for availability of necessary equipment for launching motorbike ambulance services and mobile workshops should be outsourced.

Law minister Rana Sanaullah, Adviser Rana Maqbool, IGP Mushtaq Sukhera, home secretary, Glasgow mayor Muhammad Raza, OPC vice-chairman Shaheen Khalid Butt, OPC Commissioner Afzal Bhatti and other officials were also present on the occasion.

US ENVOY CALLS ON CM

Pakistan and US have strong bonds of friendship which will grow further in the time to come, CM Shehbaz Sharif told US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw yesterday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, including Pak-US relations and expansion of cooperation in different others fields during a meeting at CM House.

Talking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pak-US relations expanded over past many decades and the relations between two countries are multi-dimensional and it’s expected that the bilateral relations would further expand in the coming days. “Today, Pakistan is heralding development, peace, prosperity and development,” the CM told the American envoy and added that they are committed to develop our society as most tolerant and peaceful. US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw, on the occasion, said that the United States gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan. He commended the fast completion of different development projects under Shehbaz Sharif.

CONDOLENCE OVER SAUDI PRINCE’S DEATH

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the death of Saudi prince Muhammad Bin Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud. In his condolence message to the Royal family of the Saudi Arabia, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolence and prayed for the departed soul.