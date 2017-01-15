LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust yesterday held a special sitting on the 117th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s legendary poet Abu Al-Asar Hafeez Jullundhri.

During his presidential address, NPT chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar said Pakistan’s national anthem infuses a new spirit and fervour in the countrymen. “Its creator Abul Asar Hafeez Jullundhri also wrote the masterpiece “Shahnama-i-Islam” describing the sacred life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the incidents and events of the history of Islam drawing on the Holy Quran, the Sunnah and authentic books of history,” he added. Dr. Aziz Ahmad Hashmi, the chairman of Qaumi Tarana Foundation, was the chief guest on the occasion. The sitting was jointly organised by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan.

The attendees included NPT vice chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad, Maj Gen (r) Waqar Ahmad Khan, Prof Dr Khwaja Muhammad Zakaria, Raja Muhammad Amin, Mian Ibrahim Tahir, Inam-ur-Rehman Gilani, Nawab Barkaat Mehmood Khan, Qaisar Sultan, Yasin Watoo, Begum Safia Ishaq, Begum Fauzia Cheema, Begum Najma Bilal, Asar Chauhan, Nasir Chauhan, Malik Ghulam Rabbani Awan, Farooq Khan Azad, Ghiasud Din, Malik Muhammad Tufail, Rahim Khan, Rashid Hijazi, Prof Ahmad Raza, Saman Arooj and a large number of students, teachers and people from various walks of life.Dr Rafique Ahmad observed that the national anthem written by Hafeez Jullundhri gives us a superb vision to forge ahead and play our due role in the nation-building task.

Earlier the workers and office-bearers of the NPT and Pakistan Movement Workers Trust visited the shrine of legend under the leadership of Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad.

They laid a wreath and offered prayers for the elevation of his soul.

Hafeez Jullundhri was born on January 14, 1900, in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India. He died on 21st December, 1982 (aged 82) in Lahore.