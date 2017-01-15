LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has announced holding protest rallies against the government from today.

The purpose of the proposed rallies is to “aware masses on Panama leaks issue”.

“PTI is holding a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan today (Sunday) as part of its protest campaign,” said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, adding his party would fight its case in apex court as well as at the public front.

Rallies will be held at Kasur, Sahiwal and northern Punjab on Jan 22, Jan 29 and Feb 5 respectively, he announced.

Tareen let it be known that Nawaz Sharif had no idea whatsoever that Panamagate case would go to the courts and that so many evidences would come out.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry quoted by a local TV as saying that everybody has come to know about Panamagate case and even now, the PML-N was asking about evidences.

He said the Panama case is the case of Pakistan and is being fought by Imran Khan. PTI would bring back every single penny to the country, he vowed.

Siraj hits at Sharifs after BBC report

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the Sharif family’s position on offshore companies is crystal clear after a recent report of the BBC News.

Addressing a press conference at JI head office Mansoora yesterday, the JI chief said that his party’s counsel had advanced arguments before the Supreme Court on the BBC report.

In an indirect reference of the ruling family, Siraj said that the “elephant of corruption” stood before the court. But, he added, if the court wanted more proof, it could be obtained through the “ultrasound of the elephant”.

He further said that the prime minister’s family members had admitted establishing offshore companies but had not divulged the sources of their wealth. The burden of proof in regard to this wealth was with the prime minister, Siraj added, and if the Prime Minister’s family failed to produce documents about their wealth, it would be presumed that their wealth had been amassed through loot and plunder.

Sirajul Haq said it was also a test of the court whether it was able to recover the plundered wealth from the ruling family, thus coming up to the expectations of the nation.

The JI chief reaffirmed his confidence in the apex court and said he was sure that the court would play a historic role in ending corruption in the country and would not let the corrupt escape.

To a question, he said that the court remarks about the JI leadership’s honesty had further increased the responsibility of the JI leaders and its workers, and they should try to keep their record neat and clean.