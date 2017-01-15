LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah yesterday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) in Punjab.
According to a notification issued by the LHC yesterday evening, Muhammad Ashiq was transferred and posted from Shakargarh to Chakwal; Sabir Islam from Arifwala to Shakargarh; Muhammad Nadeem from Vehari to Arifwala; Muhammad Azam Javed from Liaqatpur to Mailsi; Muhammad Tariq from Mailsi to Liaqatpur; Sarfraz Ali from Zafarwal to Faisalabad; Ishaq Hashir from Sheikhpura to Zafarwal; Salabat Javed from Rajanpur to Vehari; Hammad Ahmad Qureshi from Rahim Yar Khan to Rajanpur; Farah Naz Mirza from Fateh Jang to Lahore; Raja Shahid Zamir from Lahore to Fateh Jang; Husnain Azhar Shah from Pindigheb to Rawalpindi; Arshad Iqbal from Gujrat to Pindigheb; Malik Ali Zulqarnain from Awan from Chakwal to Chiniot; Javed Iqbal Sheikh from Rawalpindi to Chiniot; Irfan Nasim Tarar from Lahore to Gujjar Khan; and Farkhanda Arshad from Gujjar Khan to Sheikhpura.
The judges have been directed to join their new places of postings before or on Jan 18.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Jan-2017 here.