LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah yesterday issued transfer and posting orders of 17 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) in Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the LHC yesterday evening, Muhammad Ashiq was transferred and posted from Shakargarh to Chakwal; Sabir Islam from Arifwala to Shakargarh; Muhammad Nadeem from Vehari to Arifwala; Muhammad Azam Javed from Liaqatpur to Mailsi; Muhammad Tariq from Mailsi to Liaqatpur; Sarfraz Ali from Zafarwal to Faisalabad; Ishaq Hashir from Sheikhpura to Zafarwal; Salabat Javed from Rajanpur to Vehari; Hammad Ahmad Qureshi from Rahim Yar Khan to Rajanpur; Farah Naz Mirza from Fateh Jang to Lahore; Raja Shahid Zamir from Lahore to Fateh Jang; Husnain Azhar Shah from Pindigheb to Rawalpindi; Arshad Iqbal from Gujrat to Pindigheb; Malik Ali Zulqarnain from Awan from Chakwal to Chiniot; Javed Iqbal Sheikh from Rawalpindi to Chiniot; Irfan Nasim Tarar from Lahore to Gujjar Khan; and Farkhanda Arshad from Gujjar Khan to Sheikhpura.

The judges have been directed to join their new places of postings before or on Jan 18.