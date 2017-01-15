LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani distributed laptops among 54 male and female students belonging to the Sikh community at Nankana Sahib yesterday.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said: “The Punjab government has introduced holistic reforms in the higher education sector to elevate it according to international standards.

“Promotion of information technology is one such step which has helped the students to improve their intellectual ken and strengthen them with new ideas and innovations. It is sanguine that provision of laptops to the students has proved fruitful, as it has enabled them to remain abreast with new developments in their subjects of studies.

“This facility has manifestly increased the learning potentials of students and empowered them intellectually.”

The function was organized at Gurdwara Janam Asthan. Different Sikh community leaders were also present on the occasion who thanked the Punjab government for consolation of the students. In his address, Gillani said that equitable access to information technology is first step towards achieving the goal of technology-driven knowledge-economy. “Information technology serves as the foundation for the academic development of the institutions as it supports new advances and approaches to teaching and learning, and provides new capabilities in research. The information technology also helps determine future directions and provides understanding on how technology can best support both research and academic sides of the institution,” he added.

He asked the students to work in the realm of possibilities and ensure that access to IT provides strategic advantages to them. Provincial minister for Minorities Affair Tahir Khalil Sindhu also spoke on the occasion and asked the students to make correct use of this facility to perform better in their studies. PU to introduce IT-based Learning Management System

Taking a landmark initiative in the history of Punjab University, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has announced to introduce Learning Management System in all the teaching departments of the university.

The vice chancellor held a meeting with IT Director Imran Qureshi and other experts at committee room of his office yesterday. Issuing necessary directions in the meeting, Dr Zafar Mueen said that a digital system must be set up in order to replace existing obsolete learning system with digitised learning to get optimum learning results.

He said that the proposed solution would be based on ‘Moodle’, which was a renowned open-source Learning Management System being widely used across the globe. This system would enable students to interact online with the teachers and during the whole academic program, he added.

Dr Zafar further said that teachers would be able to schedule classes, mark attendance, assign quizzes, post assignments and presentations and manage examinations. In this way, he added, teachers and students would be able to contact each other on 24/7 basis.

The VC also said that transparent assessment and course learning outcomes systems would be introduced. Through this system, he added, it would also be able to know how much course had been covered.

“This system will initially be experimented at one department and after its success, it will be implemented in rest of the departments.”