LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to computerise the urban land record after completion of the rural land management in the province.

Presiding a meeting yesterday, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the officers concerned to take immediate steps to computerise the urban land record.

The meeting reviewed implementation on the decisions with regard to Punjab Land Record Authority and different other matters.

Addressing the meeting, the CM directed that land record information be provided at the website of Land Record Management Information System so that the people could access their land record under this latest system. This step would ensure transparency as well as eradicate fraud, he added.

Hailing the computerisation of land record as a historic step of Punjab government which has eliminated the archaic ‘Patwari Culture’ once and for all, Shehbaz said due to the latest system of land record information system, socio economic changes have been brought in the Khidmat centers, set up under this latest system in all the districts of Punjab, are providing the best facilities to the people.

“This latest system should be developed with hard work so that the people could be fully sensitised about the effectiveness of this system,” he added.

The meeting also decided to give administrative powers of Khidmat centers to concerned commissioners, deputy commissioners and Assistant commissioners. The chief minister said that divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners would regularly visit Khidmat centres to review their performance, while intelligence and vigilance wing would also be set up to monitor the Khidmat centres.

Besides bank counters at Khidmat centers, the CM directed the authorities to set up fire-fighting equipment in 143 tehsils of the province.

He ordered all the departments concerned to provide complete support to Land record authority so that best services could be provided to the people. “No leniency or dereliction in duty would be tolerated with regard to provision of the services to the people,” he warned.

Land Record Authority DG Capt (r) Zafar presented the detailed briefing about headway in this latest system.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanuallah, Ata Manika, Mian Yawar Zaman, Punjab Land Record Authority Chairman Rana Babar Hussain, chief secretary and other officials attended the meeting.