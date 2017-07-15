LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday presented himself for accountability and voluntarily provided information about his family business and expenditure incurred on his son’s treatment abroad.

In a two-page report issued to the Information Commission by LHC registrar’s office on the direction of the chief justice, it was stated that information about personal life of public servants cannot be provided under the law, but the information about Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and his son Ismail Shah’s treatment abroad is being issued voluntarily in the larger public interest.

The textile mills about which the information was sought was sold in 1988. In 1990, the same mill was given to the buyer on the orders of the Lahore High Court. It stated that Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had abandoned its directorship long ago before becoming judge of the high court. He did not work as director of any company or engage in family business after he became a judge, it said.

The chief justice also rebutted the claim that he ever took loan for his mills or got it waived off, the statement said. It stated that the CJ asked the Punjab government for treatment of his son Ismail Shah abroad under the law and a medical board advised his treatment abroad.

It said the Punjab government allocated Rs6.4 million for the treatment of CJ’s son. It said that Rs4.4 million was spent on the treatment and the remaining Rs2 million was returned to the government. Justice Shah also sent information about his latest income tax returns to the information commission.

On Wednesday, Advocate Anwar Dar had moved the Islamabad High Court against Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and alleged that he got a loan for his mills and also money for his son’s treatment. The lawyer requested the court to seek Justice Shah’s money trail for family business and son’s treatment outside the country. The court had reserved judgement on maintainability of the petition.

LHC dismisses petitions against Ring Road

Justice Amin Ud Din Khan of the Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed petitions challenging construction of Ring Road. Advocate Hamayoun Faiz Rasool and others requested the court to adjourn the hearing for Monday. The government’s lawyer and the lawyer of the Ring Road Authority had already completed their arguments. After hearing the parties, Justice Khan dismissed the petitions. However, petitioners Bahria Town and its residents have decided to challenge decision of the single bench. The petitioners said that in 2008 the government issued notices under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act for southern loop of Ring Road Authority.

They said the government had abolished land owners’ rights, including normal acquisition of land, according to which they could claim compensation or demand alternative land.

They said the government removed Section 5-A and Section 5 under which they had the right to file objection to acquisition of land. This removal was unconstitutional, they said. In 2015, the government acquired their land under Section 15 (4) of the said Act and did not give them right to objection, the petitioners said. The petitioners’ counsel had argued that the law under which the government was acquiring land was challenged before the high court and a full bench of the LHC was hearing the matter. The government authorities, he said, were acquiring people’s land like an emperor and denying compensation to victims.