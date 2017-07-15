Lahore - Cabinet Committee on Floods Chairman Malik Nadeem Kamran chaired a meeting to review pre-flood arrangements by different provincial departments. During the meeting, preemptive measures for possible floods were discussed at length.

Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz briefed the meeting that isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over upper catchments of Jehlum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej along with Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Divisions in the next 24 hours.

Kamran directed all the Municipal Committees, Municipal Corporations and Wasa employees to remain vigilant and maintain continuous liaison with each other.

All departments were asked to complete preparations to cope with possible flooding while deputy commissioners were ordered to personally visit the embankments and identify the areas vulnerable to floods. Special steps were ordered for draining rainwater from low-lying areas.

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Housing to conduct inspection of de-watering sets and other equipment in districts.