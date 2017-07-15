LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that every religion gives message of human rights and harmony.

Services of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad for peace and harmony can’t be ignored, he said. “We need to show respect to other religions and address all conflicts to stop war and promote peace and coexistence,” he said. People of all schools of thought will have to play their role to bring about a positive change in social attitudes through dialogue for the promotion of religious harmony, he said while addressing a seminar at a hotel here yesterday that was arranged by the Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony.

Imam of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Auqaf Secretary Abdul Jabbar Shaheen, Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw, Bishop Irfan Jameel, Christian Minister Dr Merry Leon Hukey, Pastor Anwar Fazal, Sikh leader Sardar Janam Singh and Hindu leader Dr Manwar Chand were also present on this occasion.

Sandhu said there was a need for collective efforts for peace and security without any discrimination of cast and creed. He said it was need of the hour to create awareness among people of different religions about human rights.

He condemned the recent terrorist activities in Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi.

The minister said that all religions teach respect for human beings, harmony and brotherhood. He said the elements destroying peace would have to be dealt with sternly. He said the government, religious figures, media and people from all schools of thought should promote love and brotherhood through dialogue and check negative trends.