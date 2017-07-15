LAHORE - PML-N MPA Uzma Bokhari showed up at the court of a judicial magistrate on Friday to show solidarity with a girl who was stabbed 23 times allegedly by her class fellow last year.

The victim’s agony came to the spotlight a few months ago when she was forced to sit the exam with her alleged attacker, prompting authorities to issue statements showing solidarity with her.

The Lahore High Court took notice and issued directives to subordinate courts to conduct hearing of the case on a daily basis.

Shah Hussain, son of a noted lawyer, has been blamed for stabbing his class-fellow 23 times on busy Davis Road when she was waiting outside a school to pick her younger sister.

Magistrate Mubashir Awan sought personal appearance of the victim’s sister to record her statement and adjourned the hearing for Saturday (today).

Earlier, Khadija Siddiqui appeared before the judge and recorded her statement, telling the court that Shah Hussain, wearing a helmet, attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. She told the court that the attacker attempted to flee after committing the crime but she caught him.

His helmet fell down when he was trying to flee and she recognised him, the victim told the court, adding that her younger sister too sustained wounds in the brazen daylight attack.

verdict reserved on plea for

recovery of lawyer’s wife, son

The Lahore High Court on Friday reserved judgement on a petition seeking recovery of wife of a lawyer and her son.

Ayesha and her son Aliyan have been missing for the last one year. Her mother Biquis Zareena had moved the court through lawyer Asma Jahangir. The court heard that the missing woman was working at the office of Advocate Maqsood Buttar who tied the knot with her later. Buttar has been blamed for the disappeared.

ENCROACHMENT AT MIANI SAHIB

The LHC on Friday ordered the local government to expedite the campaign against encroachments at Miani Sahib Graveyard and in other areas.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi took up the matter on a petition seeking court directives for the authorities to retrieve land of Miani Sahib Graveyard from land grabbers. The judge also directed the authorities to lodge cases against those involved in land grabbing and sought compliance report from the respondents at the next hearing.