LAHORE - The Pakistan Awami Teheek will hold a against Model Town incident on The Mall today.

PAT chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri will address the participants via video link from abroad. Party workers “in thousands” have already reached Lahore to take part in the demonstration.

PAT spokesperson said the party was holding protests for making Justice Baqir Najfi Report public on the incident which took place in 2014 and resulted killing of 14 PAT workers in a clash with police in Model Town. He said the leaders and workers of all opposition parties will also take part in the protest. PAT local leader yesterday visit the protest site and viewed the arrangements. The party claimed thousands will take part in the agitation.

Meanwhile, different small political parties including Majlise Wahdatul Muslimeen, Sunni Ittehad Council and JUI-S and Jamiat Ehlehadth also joined the voice of main opposition parties for prime minister resignation. It was said the leadership of the parties will also take part in the protest of PAT in which a demand for PM resignation will also be raised.