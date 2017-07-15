LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notice to the attorney general of Pakistan in a petition seeking directives to put the names of all the people exposed by Panama leaks on the Exit Control List. Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza admitted for regular hearing the petition on the matter and issued notices to attorney general, FIA and Passport DG.

Farooq Amjad Bismial, a citizen, made a request to the court for directing the government to place 259 names on ECL so they could not escape.