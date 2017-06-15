LAHORE - Petarian Human Rights Organisation Chairman Ihsan Ali Khosa has strongly condemned Pakistan People’s Party MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio’s remarks in the Sindh Assembly against the transgender community.

Yesterday, in the Sindh Assembly, Chandio criticised the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf by saying, “If the revolution was to be brought through dance, transgenders would have their own country.” Later, his words were expunged by the deputy speaker.

Chairman of the Petarian Human Rights Organisation and Provincial Coordinator for the Sindh Transgender Network Ihsan Ali Khosa strongly condemned Chandio’s statement by saying, “He has not only insulted the transgender community but challenged their dignity and gender equality. He, being the parliamentarian, is supposed to be talking of equal rights instead of ridiculing them.”

Ihsan Ali said, “We have written a letter to the speaker and secretary of the Sindh Assembly and asked for an unconditional apology from the MPA, otherwise we will come out on the streets. We are working on transgender rights and a bill is being formed at the moment, then how can he say such thing about them.” He demanded an apology on behalf of the entire transgender community, “We want Ghulam Qadir Chandio to apologies on the floor of the parliament because these people are feudal lords and they can get into personal animosity if we contact him directly.” Punjab MPA Sadia Sohail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned Chandio’s statement by saying, “He has shown his character that they do not consider transgenders as humans or citizens of Pakistan.”

Sadia said, “He should tell what they did in the past 30 years for Sindh? They should look at themselves before saying anything to PTI. We have brought about a revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that they have not been able to bring about in Sindh all these years.”

Regarding music and dance, Sadia Sohail said, “Those who say that we are dancing on music, have they forgotten patriotic songs were sung during the 1965 war? These songs are to revive your emotions and patriotism and there is nothing wrong with them.”

R Umaima Ahmed