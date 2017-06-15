LAHORE - Several PIA’s domestic and international flights were cancelled from and to Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday owning to passengers’ load. The flights cancelled included PK-709 and PK-710 operating between Lahore-Manchester-Lahore, PK-751 and 752, Oslo-Lahore-Oslo, and PK-743 coming from Barcelona, PK-263 and 264 Lahore-Abu Dhabi-Lahore.

Among domestic flights were Karachi-Lahore PK-315, Islamabad to Lahore, PK-653 Lahore-Karachi-Lahore, PK-304 and 305, Quetta-Lahore-Quetta, and PK-322 and 323.

Apart from PIA, flights of other private airlines including Serene air, Shaheen air and Air Blue were also cancelled.

Due to cancellation of their flights, passengers had to face problems. Huge rush was witnessed at Lahore airport





OUR STAFF REPORTER