LAHORE - The LHC Wednesday sought personal appearance of the secretaries of prosecution and SG&AD departments and other responsible officers on a petition seeking 15 per cent quota for recruitment of female prosecutors. CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter and directed the officers concerned to explain as to why quota promised earlier by the government was not given to the lady lawyers.

The petitioners, through their counsel, argued that earlier on behalf of the provincial government that female lawyers would be given 15 per cent quota but later refused to honour the commitment. The counsel informed that the government had challenged this quota before Supreme Court.

He asserted that this government decision was based on malafide and should be declared as illegal. He also sought directions to recruit lady prosecutors according to the quota.

The hearing adjourned for today.





OUR STAFF REPORTER