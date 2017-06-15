Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali

LAHORE: City traffic police on Wednesday finalised the traffic management plan for Youm-e-Ali with massive deployment of force on the traditional route of the main mourning procession.

On Saturday, the police will block all the adjacent arteries on the main procession route and the motorists will be provided alternative routes.

A police spokesman said that more than 1100 traffic officers including 42 inspectors will be deployed on the main procession route to help police and other security agencies ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic. According to the traffic plan, the vehicular traffic will be diverted to alternate routes from 19 different points on the route of the main procession and a large number of traffic wardens would be deployed on such diversion points. The main Yom-e-Ali procession will appear from Mubarak Havaily inside Bhatti Gate and will move forwarded towards Chowk Nawab Saab, Chohotta Mufti Baqar, Chowk Taranum, Hakeeman Bazaar and Chowk Bhatti and will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah. Chief traffic officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmed said that the traffic police department approved a comprehensive plan to facilitate motorists. The wardens are given special directives to keep an eye on all suspected persons and cars besides maintaining smooth flow traffic. –Staff Reporter

Trader shot dead

LAHORE: A 43-year-old man was shot and killed by two motorcyclists in Badami Bagh area on Wednesday evening, police said. Police identified the victim as Haji Muhammad, a resident of Hussain Park. Police were yet to ascertain the motives behind the fatal shooting. However, it seemed that the man was killed by gunmen as he tried to fight back armed bandits. A police investigator said that they were investigating the killing, keeping in mind different aspects of the incident. “The possibility of robbery-cum-murder could not be ruled out, at this stage. Investigations are underway to unearth the attackers,” a police officer said, requesting his name not to be mentioned. According to initial investigations, Haji Muhammad was sitting outside his shop near Lohay Wali Pully when two gunmen riding on a motorcycle appeared there. They opened straight fire on the shopkeeper after a brief argument and then fled on their two-wheeler. The victim sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police later shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy. Investigators were at the crime scene till filing of this report. No arrest was made yet. –Staff Reporter

Money changers held

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency Wednesday claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly involved in illegal business of Hawala Hundi.

The FIA team also recovered cash and other material supposed to be used in business during a raid at Begum Kot area of Shahdara, Lahore. A spokesman for the agency said that upon receipt of information regarding illegal business, a raid was conducted by team headed by Muhammad Noman Raza SI. The accused, namely Abdul Sattar, was found involved in the illegal business. During search of premises, an amount of Rs42,500, manual receipts ledgers, cash deposit slips, and mobile phones were recovered. A case FIR No 93/2017 under section 4,8,23 FER ACT, 4 AMLA Act FIA/CCC has been registered against the accused. –Staff Reporter

Prayers for Warraich’s uncle

LAHORE: Prayer for Ch Khalid Mehmood, the uncle of senior analyst Suhail Warraich, who passed away on Monday, will be held today between 5.30 to 6.30 pm at 5-J Model Town, Lahore. His funeral prayer was offered in his native village at Jamia Masjid Ghausia, Joharabad District Khushab. His Rasm-e-Qul was held on Tuesday at 11 Wahdat Colony Joharabad, Khushab. For further information, contact Mr Suhail Warraich at 03008456822. –PR

No bail to kidney ‘thieves’

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Wednesday turned down bail application of three suspects involved in illegal kidney transplantation scam. Naheed Akter, Syed Aamir Raza and Safiya Bibi, the three suspects had moved post arrest bail petitions saying that they were not involved in the scam. They requested the court to grant them bail. However, the FIA opposed their bails. On previous hearing, the court had denied bail to two Omani nationals including Munira Ahmed and Eesa Ali accused of buying kidneys from the local agents. –Staff Reporter

Prof Dr Fawad, Dr Altamash and seven other suspects were arrested on charges of illegal transplantation of kidneys and sale of human organs in and outside the country. The suspects, during investigation, revealed that among the donors were a rickshaw driver Amir and female Roushni who were promised to be paid Rs150,000 each. –Staff Reporter

Amir decided to sell his kidney to pay back his loan while Roushni could not be able to give her statement due to excessive bleeding, the official said, adding that the FIA arranged a professor from Mayo hospital to look after her.

The FIA officials said among the recipients were two Omani nationals who paid Rs4 million per head to the doctors for transplantation and added that they did not take donors and victims into custody since they were already trapped by the doctors.