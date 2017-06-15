LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of substandard ketchup at a factory in Samanabad. The factory was allegedly manufacturing ketchup using chemicals, and without pulp.

The PFA seized 10,000 liters of substandard ketchup at Ajwa Foods’ ketchup production unit located in the residential area of Samanabad.

This was the second time in less than 48 hours that such a huge quantity of substandard ketchup was seized. PFA Director (Operations) Rafia Haider said that PFA’s vigilance cell raided the factory and found that a mosaic of substandard and fake colours and chemicals was being used in ketchup.

When PFA teams raided the factory, raw material was being shifted in dirty blue drums without any regard for safety standards. The sample test of the seized ketchup was fond unsatisfactory. On the report of the vigilance cell, the factory was traced and sealed.

On Sunday, PFA carried out a raid on a ketchup factory - Punjab Foods Products - and dispose of 8,000 liters of substandard ketchup in Madina Park near Rohi Nullah.

OUR STAFF REPORTER