LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday sought personal appearance of any responsible officer from President House to explain as to why the pension was not given to PCO judge Syed Sajjad Hussain like other judges.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order while hearing petition of Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah.

Arguing before the court, the petitioner’s counsel said that since Shah was a PCO judge, he was not given the perks and privilege including the pension. But the President of Pakistan, while exercising his discretionary powers, allowed pension to five other PCO judges, he told the court. He said the petitioner had also made a representation to the president for release of pension but so far it was not decided. He requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to release his pension. The court adjourned hearing until June 20.