LAHORE: The Nawa-i-Waqt Fund for Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh received Rs98,000 on Wednesday.

Dr Muhammad Asghar Nadeem, from Lahore, contributed Rs50,000 while Syed Zafar Iqbal, from Rawalpindi, Rs 20,000.

Sikandar Parvez, Salahuddin, Syed Yamaz Hassan Gillani, Syed Shabbir Hassan Gillani (Lahore), Ghulam Mustafa (Khushab), and Inamullah Beg (Haripur) donated Rs5,000 each.

Javed Iqbal Mughal advocate, from Sialkot, donated Rs3,000.