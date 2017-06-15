LAHORE - Electrical and mechanical work on all the 11 elevated stations along package-I of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train’s track has been started by the Chinese firm after the local contractor completed grey structure.

This was informed at a meeting chaired by Steering committee on OLMT's Chairman Kh. Ahmad Hassan to review progress on OLMT project on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that construction on bridge on railway yard near Parachute Colony was also underway.

The meeting was told that launching of U-tub girders for construction of elevated track from Chauburji to Ali Town, Raiwind Road, will start from today. Construction of a new stormwater drain from Haji Camp at Nichlson Road to river Ravi, at a cost of Rs2.4 billion, has also kicked off which would be completed within six months.

The drain will be constructed underground and digging for this purpose has been started at Punjab University ground at Lake Road. The meeting was informed that more than 70 per cent of the civil work on OLMT project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujran, GT Road to Chuberji was 83.20 per cent, on Package-II from Chauburji to Ali Town was 51.5 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 75 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 71 per cent. Hassaan directed the authorities concerned to immediately start horticulture work along the track of metro train besides finalising construction work of four schools that had been affected by the construction activity of this project, during the current summer vacations.