LAHORE - Applications from groups and individuals interested in PITB’s Plan9 Technology Incubator 10th Launchpad will be received by June 20.

According to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) spokesman, this time it will be a weeklong event in Lahore that will kick off with the two-day Makeathon on July 17, followed by three days of startup trainings and workshops leading into the pitch competition from July 19 to 23.

To apply for the Launchpad, startups must be 18 years of age Pakistani citizens from all over Pakistan.

In case a startup is selected for incubation and the founder(s) and/or team members reside outside Lahore, they will have to relocate to Lahore for six months. One applicant/startup can only apply with one idea. Startups need to have a product-based business idea. There’s no lower-limit for years of education for the founder(s) and team member(s). The startup can be in any domain related to technology such as Consumer Tech (e-commerce), EdTech (Education Tech), FinTech (Finance Tech), HealthTech, AdTech, IoT (Internet of Things), SaaS (Software as a Service), Mobile App, Web App, Hardware. There is a five-step procedure to get inducted into Plan9, which includes acceptance of online applications, short-listing of selected teams, invitation to shortlisted teams to attend the Plan9 Launchpad, rating by panel of judges and selection of the top scoring teams for incubation.

Plan9 is all set for the upcoming 10th episode of its flagship event, The Launchpad. Plan9 is the pioneer of technology incubation in Pakistan operating along the lines of Silicon Valley.

Plan9 has graduated more than 130 startups since its inception.

Its startups are evaluated at more than $70 million, have raised a gross investment of over and above $2.5 million and created more than 1,000 jobs across Pakistan.

The Launchpad is held twice a year, consisting of screening, workshops, talks and final presentations replicated in three major cities of Pakistan - Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.



