LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is committed to development and prosperity in southern Punjab.

Talking to public representatives belonging to southern Punjab here on Wednesday, the chief minister said that poverty alleviation from southern Punjab was the top priority of the government. He said that development projects worth billions of rupees for southern Punjab were given priority in the provincial budget 2017-18. It is for the first time that Rs213 billion have been earmarked for southern Punjab development, he said.

The chief minister said that Rs25 billion had been allocated for a mega programme for provision of clean drinking water to southern Punjab. This programme would be completed in the beginning of 2018. He said that Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Technology had been set up in Rahim Yar Khan and funds had been earmarked for Muzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan and Alipur-Punjnad dual carriageway. On the other side, he said, work on Lodhran-Khanewal road had started and it would be completed at a cost of billions of rupees. He said that Rs45 billion had been earmarked for different development works in Bahawalpur Division. He said the Safe City Project would also be started in Multan and Bahawalpur districts.

The chief minister said that Zewar-e-Taleem Programme had been introduced to solve the problems faced by girls in less developed areas. He said the Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme would be started in schools situated in southern Punjab and thousands of educational institutions would be lit through solar energy there. He said that six mobile health units were already playing an important role in providing healthcare facilities to people of remote areas of southern Punjab. He said that sixteen additional mobile health units would provide healthcare facilities to people there. He said the Punjab government was in the process of acquiring 100 more mobile health units. These mobile health units will provide best healthcare facilities in far-flung areas of southern Punjab.

Shehbaz maintained that development and prosperity of people in southern Punjab was very close to his heart. He said that quality educational institutions like Daanish Schools had been established in southern districts where talented but deserving children of low-income families were being provided free education and residential facilities. On the other side, he said, a state-of-the-art hospital had been established in Bahawalpur. He said that billions of rupees were being spent on construction and rehabilitation of rural roads under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme.

SECURITY FOR YOUM-E-ALI

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to make foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (May God Be Pleased With Him).

He said that every step should be taken to ensure peace and protection of life and property of people. He said that law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and alert. He said that nothing was more important than law and order and all resources should be utilised for this purpose. He said that processions on Youm-e-Ali should be vigilantly monitored.

Issuing directions to the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, the chief minister said that implementation of the prescribed security plan should be ensured at every cost and police should work diligently to foil designs of the anti-social elements. He said that police officers should remain in the field and anti-social elements should be kept under strict vigilance.

GREETS CRICKET TEAM

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on its victory against England in the semifinals of Champions Trophy. In a felicitation message to captain and management of the national cricket team, the chief minister said that Pakistani players had won hearts of the nation with their outstanding performance. He said that opening batsmen Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman played an important role in the victory and the players gave an excellent gift to the nation by winning the semifinal.

He said that defeating England in the semifinals on their home ground was a great success. He said that team’s victory in the semifinal was result of best teamwork. He expressed the hope that Pakistani cricket team would play with the same spirit and win the finals.

