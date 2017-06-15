LAHORE - A female student Wednesday recorded her statement with a judicial magistrate saying that her class mate stabbed her using a sharp edge at Davis Road.

Accompanied with her younger sister Sofia, 7, Khadija Siddiqui appeared before the judicial magistrate of cantonment area and said that she had gone to Davis Road to pick her sister from her school and as they were about to sit in their car, Shah Hussain, son of a local lawyer, attacked her.

The victim said her younger sister also fell injured but she herself got serious injuries on her neck. And as the accused who was tried to flee, she said she grabbed him and meanwhile his helmet fell which helped her recognise him. It was Shah Hussain, the victim told the court. She said the accused also used to harass her before this incident. Her younger sister also recorded her statement while indicating towards Shah Hussain who was present in the courtroom. She said the accused “attacker her sister and pushed her and she also got injured”. During the proceedings, the lawyers of both sides exchanged hot words and disturbed the decorum of the court. The court, however, recorded statement of the victim and adjourned the hearing for two days.

Shah Hussain, who was also class-fellow of Khadija Siddiqui, face charges of stabbing Khadija 23 times at her neck.