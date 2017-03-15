LAHORE - The Ajoka Theatre is holding the Humsaya play for a peace festival to be held from 15-20 March. A 20- member team will cross the Wahga border today to participate in the festival.

The festival is being organized in collaboration with Amritsar-based theatre group, Manch Rang Manch. A total of six plays will be performed at Virsa Vihaar Cultural Centre and Amritsar Art Gallery. The theme of the festival is “Revisiting Partition” in view of the 70th anniversary of the partition and independence. Ajoka team will perform three plays “Mera Rang de Basanti chola”, “Kaun hai yeh Gustakh” and “Anhi Maai da Sufna”. All plays are based on real life stories and depict the anguish, pain and suffering of the era of partition. Two prominent Indian theatre groups Manch Rang Manch and Chandigarh’s Adakaar Manch will also perform “Pul Sirat”, “Ik See Manto” and “Amar Katha” during the six day festival.

A seminar on “Partition and Theatre” will also be held on March 20 at the Virsa Vihar. Eminent theatre personalities from India and Pakistan will speak at the seminar.

Before leaving for Amritsar Ajoka’s Executive Director Shahid Nadeem said holding an Indo-Pak festival acquired more significance in view of the on-going tensions at the border and antagonism between the two governments. This is a declaration that artists reject politics of confrontation and hate and are determined to promote peace between the people of India and Pakistan.

“The festival will be followed by an Ajoka tour of Indian Punjab with “Anhi Mai Da Sufna”, a play about the generations separated by the 1947 Partition. The play will be performed in Jalandhar, Patiala, Chandigarh and Amritsar,” he said.