LAHORE - PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday went to the residence of slain party leader Babar Sohail Butt to condole his death with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the departed soul and assured all out help to the family. Bilawal said that party leadership will not sit idle till the killers get punishment for their crime.

He hoped that police will arrest the culprits and court will dispense justice. The PPP chairman said that party will seek justice from the higher judiciary if the killers are not arrested.

Talking to the media, Bilawal said that attacking the political opponents had become a norm of the PML-N’s politics. “Is this government’s justice and good governance?” he asked.

He said this was second attack on the PPP workers in a month after the one on Shaukat Basra in Bahawalnagar.

Also, Bilawal conducted interviews of party leaders at Bilawal House yesterday for the vacant slots at party’s Lahore chapter. Six candidates including Navid Ch, Aslam Gill, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Auranzeb Barki, Faisal Mir and Dr Zarrar appeared for the interview for the slot of Lahore President. Likewise, Barrister Amir Hasan, Sohail Malik, Mian Ayub, Abid Siddique and Ashraf Bhatti were interviewed for the slot of general secretary.